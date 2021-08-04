CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms

The Income Tax Department had mandated electronic filing of certain forms under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with Income Tax Rules, 1962 by taxpayers. But with the electronic system still giving trouble and making it difficult to file returns, the extension has been granted till further improvements are made in the system.

Accordingly, the Quarterly statement in Form No 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on June 30, 2021, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021, can now be filed on or before August 31.

Similarly, the Equalisation Levy Statement in Form No 1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21 can now be filed upto August 31.

The deadline for statement of income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No 64D for the previous year 2020-21, required to be furnished upto July 15, has been extended till September 15, 2021.

The statement of income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No 64C for the previous year 2020-21, can now be furnished on or before September 30, 2021.

The CBDT said that electronic filing of certain forms has also been extended considering the non-availability of the utility for e-filing of such forms.

In this regard, intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No 10BBB for the quarter ending on June 30, 2021, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021 under Rule 2DB, can now be furnished on or before September 30, 2021.

Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on June 30, 2021, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021 can also now be furnished on or before September 30, 2021.

The CBDT also clarified through its latest circular that any of the forms mentioned in the extension, e-filed, after the expiry of time limits provided as per earlier circular dated June 25 or as per the relevant provisions, till date of issuance of current Circular, will stand regularised accordingly.

