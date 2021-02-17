CBDT refunds over Rs 1.93 lakh cr to 1.90 cr taxpayers since April

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has so far issued over Rs 1,93,455 crore in refunds to over 1.90 crore taxpayers from April 1 till February 15, the Income Tax department said on Wednesday.

As per the I-T department, income tax refunds of Rs 68,515 crore have been issued in connection with 1,88,02,365 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,24,939 crore have been issued in 2,16,064 cases.