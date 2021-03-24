CBI books Wadhwan brothers in connection with PMAY case

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) In a major action against Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, promoters of crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a fresh case against them in connection with a scam linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to the central probe agency FIR, Wadhawan brothers had created fake home loan accounts amounting to over Rs 14,000 crore and availed Rs 1,880 crore in interest subsidy from the Central government.

According to the CBI FIR, in December 2018, DHFL informed its investors that it had processed 88,651 loans under PMAY scheme and received Rs 539.4 crore in subsidies, with a further Rs 1,347.8 crore due with the government.

"However, forensic audits revealed that Wadhawan brothers had opened 2.6 lakh fake housing loan accounts - several of which were under the PMAY scheme and claimed interest subsidies as per its rules - in a fictitious Bandra branch of the organisation," it alleged.

In the FIR, the CBI alleged that between 2007 and 2019 loans worth to the tune of Rs 14,046 crore were sanctioned to these accounts, of which Rs 11,755.79 were routed to other "fictitious" firms.

Wadhawan brothers are already facing probe by the CBI and the Enforcment Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank case involving Rana Kapoor and the PMC bank case.

Both the brothers were arrested in April last year.

--IANS

aks/vd