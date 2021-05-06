CBIC assigns nodal officers in each zone to facilitate Covid related imports

The officers will not only handle queries but would also ensure that items and raw material

New Delhi: In order to facilitate quick clearance of imports of COVID-19 related equipment or medicaments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has assigned nodal officers in each zone to handle such cases.

Imported for Covid 19 mitigation does not get stuck up at customs ports and the onward movement of such critical equipment is delayed.

A separate help desk to facilitate such movement has already been put in place by CBIC.

To help importers, the CBIC dash board gives details of each officer along with their mobile numbers and email IDs. The details of nodal officer from CBIC Board office has also been provided.

Government is taking all steps to prevent red tape from hampering Covid relief measures at a time when the pandemic is showing its most devastating face.

