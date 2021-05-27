CBIC extends eligibility of AEO to facilitate exporters

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has further eased compliance measures for exporters by extending the validity of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) giving them more time to renew their accreditation.

Accordingly, in its latest circular, CBIC has extended the validity of all AEO certificates expired or expiring between April 1 and May 31, 2021 to June 30. The extension will not be eligible for the cases where the entity has been found ineligible for continuation under the AEO Programme.