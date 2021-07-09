CDSL hits milestone of 4 crore demat accounts

Mumbai: The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), the only listed depository in India has hit a milestone of 4 crore demat accounts.

On Thursday, CDSL expressed joy at reaching the milestone.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director at CDSL in a note, said "I will firstly congratulate SEBI – the capital market regulator for being the visionary leader that guided us to this digital growth and safe ecosystem. It is their foresight that transited the long demat account opening procedure into an easy digital experience without compromising on the necessary controls. Our milestones are a result of the hard-work and coordination of all the market infrastructure institutions and the market intermediaries. I wish to thank the investors for choosing CDSL to be their depository."