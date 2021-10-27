Central Bank of India's Q2FY22 YoY net profit up 55.28%

Mumbai: State-run Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported a rise of 55.28 per cent in its net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal on a year-on-year basis.

The bank's net profit rose to Rs 250 crore compared to net profit of Rs 161 crore on YoY basis.

Besides, the bank's net interest income improved by 5.99 per cent to Rs 2,354 crore to Rs 2,495 crore on a YoY basis.