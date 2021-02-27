Centre finalises One District One Focus Product to promote in cluster approach

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday said that the list of One District One Focus Product (ODOFP), which will be promoted in a cluster approach through convergence of the various schemes, has been finalised. The products have been identified from agricultural, horticultural, animal, poultry, milk, fisheries and aquaculture, marine sectors for 728 districts across the country.

Fruits have been identified for 226 districts, the highest in the list while vegetables for 107 ditstrics and spices for 105 districts are at the second and the third position in the list. The chief food crop paddy has been identified for 40 districts while wheat for 5 districts.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in consultation with the Ministry of Food Processing Industrieshas finalised the products for One District One Focus Product (ODOFP), said an official statement.

The list of products have been finalised after taking inputs from the States/UTs and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

These products will be promoted in a cluster approach through convergence of the Government of India schemes, to increase the value of the products and with the ultimate aim of increasing the income of the farmers. These identified products will be supported under the PM-FME scheme (PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme) of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries which provides incentives to promoter and micro-enterprises.

Many products also include convergence of resources and approach from the other departments. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will support ODOFP from its ongoing centrally sponsored schemes such as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission' (NFSM), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna (PKVY).

The implementation of ODOFP by State Governments will benefit farmers and provide support for realizing the expectations of value addition and subsequently enhancing agricultural exports.

List of identified the products and number of districts are as follows :

(i) Paddy - 40 districts

(ii) Wheat - 5 districts

(iii) Coarse cum Nutri Cereals- 25 districts

(iv) Pulses - 16 districts

(v) Commercial crops - 22 districts

(vi) Oilseeds - 41 districts

(vii) Vegetables - 107 districts

(viii) Spices - 105 districts

(ix) Plantation - 28 districts

(x) Fruits - 226 districts

(xi) Floriculture - 2 districts

(xii) Honey - 9 districts

(xi) Animal husbandry/Dairy products - 40 districts

(xi) Aquaculture/Marine fisheries - 29 districts

(xii) Processed Products - 33 districts

