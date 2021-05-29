Centre grants NPNT to 166 green zones for drone operations

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Centre on Saturday said it has granted permission of "No-Permission-No-Takeoff" (NPNT) compliant drone operations at 166 additional green zones.

Accordingly, the approved sites allow drone usage up to 400 ft 'Above Ground Level' (AGL).

"These zones are in addition to the 'Sixty-Six' green zone sites approved earlier. The list of the approved green zone sites can be accessed from the 'Digital Sky Platform'."