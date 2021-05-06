Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of civil aviation community

The development comes after the Civil Aviation Secretary in a letter requested all the state governments to consider the personnel involved in aviation and related services as a priority group under the vaccination programme.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday issued enabling guidelines to facilitate the vaccination of the civil aviation community.

As per the guidelines, all players in the sector are advised to cover their personnel under the ongoing vaccination programme.

The guidelines state that organisations which have already made arrangements for the vaccination of their employees may "continue to do so".

Besides, a dedicated vaccination facility is advised to be established by the airport operators to facilitate expeditious vaccination of personnel involved in aviation or related services.

"It is stated that the Airport Operator should immediately contact state government or private service providers, who are willing to set up Covid Vaccination Centres at Airports," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

"The guidelines state that required facilities like setting up of vaccination counters, segregated waiting area (pre as well as post-vaccination) are to be established by the Airport Operators."

Furthermore, basic facilities for the personnel visiting should be arranged following Covid safety protocols.

"The cost per vaccination dose can be decided by the Airport Operator with the service provider. These facilities would be available for all aviation sector stakeholders at the same cost."

"It further states that all agencies working in the airports eco-system need to sponsor their personnel to avail the facilities as operators or service providers would not be dealing with individual cases."

According to the statement, online payment mechanism to the service provider for vaccine doses administered for their respective personnel has been advised to be devised.

"It is stated that for the smaller airports, the Airport Operators can approach the District or local Administration for extending the vaccination programme. The facilities created by Airport Operator would be available for all the Civil Aviation Personnel in first phase and can be extended to the family members subsequently."

In addition, the guidelines suggest that priority should be given to cover the ATC, crew of airlines, mission critical and passenger facing staff on priority.

"All Airport Operators have been advised to designate a nodal officer for coordinating the efforts."

"The guidelines said that Chairman, AAI will hold regular meetings to review the progress and coordinate with the Ministry and DGCA to address issues and challenges.If there is an issue of vaccine availability Ministry would take up at appropriate level for smooth supply."

--IANS

rv/sn/bg