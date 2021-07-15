Centre releases updated 'Drone Rules, 2021' for public consultations

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released the updated document for public consultation.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday released the updated -- Drone Rules, 2021 -- which amongst other provisions has reduced the number of approvals required to carry out UAV operations in the country.

"Built on a premise of trust, self-certification, and non-intrusive monitoring, 'The Drone Rules, 2021' will replace the 'UAS Rules 2021'. The last date for receipt of public comments is August 5, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, approvals for unique authorisation number, certificate of conformance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence amongst other requirements have been abolished.

Besides, the number of forms has been reduced from 25 to 6.

As per the statement, updated fee has been reduced to nominal levels with no linkage with the drone size.

"Safety features like 'No permission - no take-off' (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A six-month lead time will be provided for compliance... Digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system... There will be minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most permissions will be self-generated."

"Interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform... Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter."

--IANS

rv/sn/kr