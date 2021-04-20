Centre working with states to protect lives, livelihood: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Centre is working together with states to protect lives and livelihoods.

In a tweet, the Minister said that she has spoken to business leaders and took their view on industry-related matters.

"Spoke on telephone with each of the following business/Chamber leaders. Took their inputs on industry/Association related matters. Informed them that GoI at various levels from @PMOIndia is responding to #Covid management. Working together with states for lives and livelihoods," she said.