CESL, CLASP tie up to deploy energy efficient technologies at scale

Accordingly, the wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and CLASP will set up a monitoring and quality assurance cell for products used in decentralised solar power generation, home-based energy efficient appliances, and other products.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Centre backed Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an international non-profit organisation CLASP for the deployment of high-quality energy efficiency technologies.

"Through this MoU, we will be able to enhance the quality and delivery of energy-efficient products, bringing new solutions such as battery-based energy storage, Internet of Things, for last mile communities where we work," said Mahua Acharya, CEO & MD, CESL.

"We intend to maximise India's sustainability efforts by working in convergence with diverse stakeholders and accelerate the impact of our initiatives."

Besides, CESL and CLASP will develop policy and programmatic strategy to promote energy efficient technologies in urban and rural marketplaces.

