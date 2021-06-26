CESL resumes distribution of LED bulbs in UP, Bihar

Accordingly, under the 'Gram Ujala' programme, '7 watt and 12-Watt' led bulbs with 3-years warranty are given to rural consumers against submission of working incandescent bulbs at an affordable cost of Rs 10 per bulb.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) EESL's wholly owned subsidiary Convergence Energy Services has resumed distribution of 'LED' bulbs as part of its Gram Ujala Scheme in villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"So far, CESL has distributed 2,52,069 LED bulbs in Arrah and Buxar districts of Bihar, whereas in UP, nearly 1,08,470 LED bulbs have been sold in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Bhadohi areas."

The scheme was launched in March this year and has helped save costs of around Rs 17 crore per year alongwith 5,06,35,066.68 kWh energy per year.

"Any consumer from a rural household with a valid electricity connection from 'DISCOM' can avail LED bulbs under the initiative."

"Operations under the programme had begun before the pandemic induced restrictions were imposed in the country in April. Now, with the unlock in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, distribution and awareness building about 'Gram Ujala' has restarted."

The company uses carbon credits to offset the cost of these LED bulbs.

"One consumer can exchange a maximum of 5 bulbs under this initiative. These bulbs consume 88 per cent less electricity as compared to their incandescent counterparts."

"They contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions, energy savings and monetary savings."

In addition, the company added that these lights come with a three-year free replacement warranty and better shelf life.

"Switching to these affordable LED lights can help in saving up to 13 units per bulb per month."

