CESL to procure 300 electric vehicles from Tata Motors

This will consist of 300 four-wheeler electric cars (whose length is less than 4 meters) and range equal to or more than 250 km.

New Delhi: Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has placed a Letter of Award in favour of Tata Motors for procurement of 300 electric cars with 3 years of warranty.

This award is a part of the scaling up demand side energy efficiency sector project, financed by the Asian Development Bank line of credit to CESL.

CESL will work with Tata Motors to deploy these vehicles to government entities looking to change over to electric vehicles.

CESL Managing Director and CEO Mahua Acharya said: "Electric vehicles are the future. I am so pleased that more and more Government entities in India are switching over to electric transport. Our association with Tata Motors is a good development for the future of mobility in India. Convergence is committed to developing a flourishing electric vehicles ecosystem in the country."

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said: "Tata Motors is committed to support the Government's vision of actively embracing e-mobility and we are delighted to partner with CESL once again. Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally friendly solutions. As the leader in the rapidly growing electric mobility space, we remain focused on ramping up the access and use of EVs across India."

The total cost of the tender is approximately Rs 44 crore, and it will be implemented in two schedules - under the first schedule, 300 cars with 3 years warranty (4 wheelers with less than 4 metre length and range equal to or more than 250 km will be procured at a base price of Rs 14,33,000 per unit, exclusive of GST.

The second schedule will involve inland transportation, including loading, unloading, transfer to designated location, transit insurance, and other costs incidental to the delivery of vehicles. This will be done at a cost of Rs 21,000 per unit.

