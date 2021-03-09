Chair rejects suspension notice by Oppn on fuel hike

The notices were given by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Satish Chandra Mishra of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected the suspension of business notice on the second consecutive day given by the opposition on fuel price hike under rule 267.

The Chair continued with the zero hour amid sloganeering by the opposition members. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, "The chairman ruling can't be reopened."

To this DMK Members T.Siva raised point of order, "that zero hour can be only raised when House is in order." BJP member Bhupinder Yadav objected to this saying that under rule 258 the ruling given by chairman is binding on all."

The opposition members resorted to sloganeering on the fuel price hike and the House was adjourned till 12.

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept fuel prices unchanged for the tenth consecutive day across the four metros. In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 91.17 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 97.57, Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, respectively.

