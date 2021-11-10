Chennai based Indian Bank enables Video KYC for customers

The facility relies on completing Know Your Customer (KYC) process via video mode, allowing an applicant to open an account from anywhere by incorporating Video-Based Customer Identification Process (VCIP) technology into its web-based platforms.

Chennai: Indian Bank has informed news houses that it has formally implemented a Video KYC facility starting from Monday.

Indian Bank has extended the KYC facility to all customers with a normal Savings Bank account. The new facility will make personal visits to the branch a thing of the past.

The bank in a statement said that the facility developed in conjunction with Gieom Business Solutions simplifies subsequent steps and will deliver the Cheque book/ATM Card to registered address of the customer.

Customers can then proceed to deposit the minimum balance through offline or online mode and transact seamlessly using their ATM Card and Net/ Mobile Banking after completing the initiation procedures.

For customers, pre-requisites to register with the Video KYC facility are a valid mobile number, e-mail id, PAN Card, Aadhaar number (linked with mobile number/email) and access to a computer or mobile device having camera and microphone facility besides an internet connection.

The process validates the applicant's credentials from multiple sources like Bank representative-initiated video call, information from UIDAI, NSDL and OTP for registration of mobile number.

At a launch event, Shanti Lal Jain, MD & CEO, Indian Bank said, "It is a momentous occasion for us at Indian Bank to launch our Video KYC facility that will be using the latest VCIP technology to enhance customer convenience and experience. We will extend this facility to all applicable services in a phased manner and widen the breadth of customers being covered. Additionally, this should help us extend our reach and significantly help us in driving financial inclusion. This is a step towards digitisation."

Executive Directors, V V Shenoy, Imran Amin Siddiqui and Ashwani Kumar too were present besides other senior executives and staff of the Bank.

