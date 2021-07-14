Christian youth playing in temple ground asked to leave in K'taka

According to sources, a group of locals belonging to the Hindu community were playing cricket in a ground attached to the Koragajja temple. A Christian youth was also playing with them.

Saullia (Karnataka), July 14 (IANS) A video of a Christian youth purportedly stopped from playing cricket and being sent out of a temple ground in the coastal district of Mangaluru in Karnataka has led to furore on social media and tension in the area.

While the youth was playing, a local leader, who came near the ground, can be seen in the viral video calling out to the Christian boy and asking him to leave the ground.

Later, while talking to the remaining youth, the person asks them as to how they could allow a youth from another religion to play on the temple ground. He further asks them if they can they go and play on a ground belonging to a church or a mosque.

The boys can be seen in the video coming out in support of the Christian youth and express their unhappiness over their friend being discriminated against.

It is said that tension prevailed in the area for some time.

The accused person claims in the video that he has informed local BJP MLA Angara S. about his action. However, when IANS contacted Angara, he said that he did not know anything about the incident and no one contacted him before any such act.

No police complaint has been registered in the matter so far.

--IANS

mka/arm