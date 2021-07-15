Citrix elevates Parag Arora, Ravindra Kelkar in lead roles

The company also appointed Ravindra Kelkar as Area Vice President of Application Delivery and Security for Citrix in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Desktop virtualisation company Citrix Systems on Thursday announced to appoint Parag Arora as Area Vice President for the India and Asia sales region.

Arora would report directly to Colin Brookes, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Citrix.

"The united region comprising of South East Asia, South Korea and the Indian subcontinent brings an amazing diversity of cultures, languages, geography and economic prosperity across the 19 countries and 2.4 billion people," said Arora.

"I am looking forward to my new role and working together with our local teams, to grow our joint business and strengthen the Citrix leadership position in the market," he said in a statement.

Prior to joining Citrix, Arora held several sales management positions at Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard India and Novell.

Kelkar will take on a new role as Area Vice President of Application Delivery & Security for Citrix across the Asia Pacific and Japan region and continues to report to Brookes.

"With the Internet becoming new corporate network and increasing number of applications getting delivered from public clouds the security perimeter has expanded," said Kelkar.

Citrix Systems in January this year announced to acquire software-as-a-service (SaaS) collaborative work management platform Wrike for $2.25 billion in cash.

Citrix provides a digital work platform from which companies can deliver unified, secure and reliable access to the systems, information and tools people need to get work done wherever they may be working.

"The establishment of a combined sales region across India and Asia allows for greater sharing of resources, expertise and intelligence across this diverse region," said Brookes.

