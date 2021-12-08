  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Business
  4. Citroen to increase price of C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen to increase price of C5 Aircross SUV

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 8th, 2021, 09:48:25hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Citroen

New Delhi: Automaker Citroen India said it will increase price for its C5 Aircross SUV with effect from January 1, 2022.

The effective price increase will be up to 3 per cent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the "Feel & Shine" variants.

"The continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle," the company said.

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in three variants - Feel (monotone) priced at Rs 29.90 lakh, Feel (bitone) at Rs 30.40 lakh, and Shine (monotone and bitone) at Rs 31.90 lakh.

The SUV gives a mileage of 18.5 km per litre of diesel.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features