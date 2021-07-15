Civil Aviation Min Scindia meets airlines' CEOs

The meet comes at a time when the sector is reeling under massive financial strain caused due to Covid resurgence.

Accordingly, this was the first official meeting between Scindia and the industry's top executive after he took charge of the crucial ministry last week.

New Delhi: Indias Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met CEOs of Indias airline sector on Thursday.

Besides, the sector, has come under a fare price band and its operational capacity deployment has been restricted.

The contact intensive service sector has been heavily battered by the pandemic which has driven away passengers.

Moreover, the financial strain has led to job losses in the sector and slowed down capacity addition.

Last week, Scindia took charge of the ministry headquartered at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

He succeeded Hardeep Singh Puri who has now got the Ministry of Petroleum and retains the Urban Affairs Ministry.

Besides, former Army chief-turned-politician General V.K. Singh (retd), became the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is also the new Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

