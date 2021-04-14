Clubhouse rolls out Payments tool to over 66K creators

Clubhouse last week announced to let creators earn money via its first monetisation tool and all users will be able to send payments to creators.

San Francisco, April 14 (IANS) Invite-only audio meet app Clubhouse has rolled out its payments feature to over 66,000 creators in the US, as part of its goal to help creators monetise and earn money from users on its platform.

The company started the test with 1,000 users initially.

In a weekly Town Hall event, the company said that it expects to roll out payments to everyone over the next few weeks, reports TechCrunch.

The company's co-founder Paul Davison said that another 66,000 creators gained the ability to receive payments this weekend, following the launch of the original test.

Here's how the Payments feature works.

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap "Send Money".

Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you'll be asked to register a credit or debit card.

"Hundred per cent of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing," the company had said in a statement.

This will be the first of many features that allow creators and to get paid directly on Clubhouse.

The news of direct payments comes after Clubhouse announced its first creator accelerator programme called Clubhouse Creator First.

It will take on 20 aspiring hosts and creators to help them build their audiences and monetise their shows.

--IANS

na/