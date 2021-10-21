CoinDCX launches its OTC Desk facility

According to an official release, CoinDCX said that the facility supplements its existing trading platforms -- CoinDCX and CoinDCX Pro. It is aimed to provide a great fillip to its efforts of expanding the number of users and overall trading volume.

Mumbai: Cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX has informed about the launch of a new OTC Desk facility which is aimed at institutional clients wanting to trade in crypto assets.

Through the OTC Desk facility, institutional clients will be able to execute bulk orders for crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and other popular cryptocurrencies seamlessly. Additionally, the facility offers these clients to purchase or sell their holdings at a particular price without worrying about price volatility caused by market fluctuations.

Sumit Gupta Co-Founder at CoinDCX was quoted as saying, "The average ticket size for such services start at above Rs 30 Lakh plus investments. With this our target audience lies with an entity/person who trades in and out of crypto for large quantities. This segment is more concerned about price certainty and wants to minimize slippages."

"Corporations wanting to allocate some amount of balance to crypto assets. Newly funded startups and their founders too are showing interest in broadening their portfolio by allocating some serious amount into this asset class. Among others we have also seen, Small proprietary firms or individuals to make money trading across exchanges utilising price differential to make arbitrage profits," added Gupta.

CoinDCX hopes that the new OTC facilities will help in building appeal wth investors executing large trades.