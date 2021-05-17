Commerce Minister discusses measures to enhance Covid vaccine production with the USTR

The meeting focused on increasing vaccine availability in an inclusive and equitable manner to combat the Global pandemic caused by Covid-19.

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had a virtual meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Chi Tai.

The proposal of India on waiver of certain TRIPS provisions to increase global vaccine production in order to take on the challenge of vaccinating the poorest of the poor and save lives was also discussed.

Goyal thanked the USTR for the US announcing its support for India's proposal.

The minister mentioned the supply chains for the vaccine manufacturers must be kept open and unbridled as the entire world is in dire need of vaccines.

Both sides also agreed to work towards the common resolve of increasing vaccine availability and saving lives.

