Committed to bolster regional air connectivity: Scindia

He was speaking at a function to virtually flag off eight new routes bolstering the aerial connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Gujarat.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Centre is committed to bolster regional air connectivity, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat on the commencement of the new flight operations. Besides, additional flights on the Delhi-Jabalpur route will also commence from July 18 onwards, and Khajuraho-Delhi-Khajuraho flights from October 2021 onwards," he said.

"We are committed to bolster regional air connectivity and take the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) to greater heights!"

These eight new routes includes Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad route.

SpiceJet will commence operations on these routes.

"Inauguration of these routes achieves the aim of the 'Sab Uden Sab Juden' initiative under the UDAN scheme to strengthen the established aerial network of the country while providing a catalyst to the local economy and tourism," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this month, under the scheme, IndiGo started another flight to connect Kolkata, and Imphal, Manipur with Assam's Dibrugarh.

"To date, 359 routes and 59 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme," the ministry said.

"The number of domestic passengers is on the rise as flying emerges as a preferred, safe and time-saving mode of transport."

On July 15, 1,56,450 passengers travelled on 1,450 flights.

