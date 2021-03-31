Commuters can now recharge Delhi Metro card with Amazon Pay

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge on Amazon.in.

Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards in a convenient, cashless and safe manner, said a company statement.

"As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Commute is a very important aspect of daily lives of our customers and Delhi Metro is the lifeline for millions of daily commuters in Delhi-NCR," Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said.