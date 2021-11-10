Commvault launches data security tool to enable IT administrators

Security IQ is embedded as an optional feature across the Metallic portfolio offered by Commvault.

Security IQ is a unified security dashboard that provides customers with quick and meaningful insights to threats impacting data landscape and data backup security posture in Metallic cloud environments.

IT administrators responsible for data protection are facing cyberattacks, ransomware and new and sophisticated threats that make it challenging to meet internal security mandates.

With all of the new threats that are being developed by malicious actors, no tool can guarantee protection. The company claims that Security IQ and Metallic customers are offered intuitive tools and advanced insights to bolster their data backup and recovery posture broadly across cloud applications, SaaS applications, endpoints, and hybrid cloud workloads.

The company also claims that the Security IQ dashboard empowers IT professionals and admins to spot risks and vulnerabilities in real-time, limit their exposure to cyberthreats with zero-trust controls at scale, and make more informed data recovery decisions – from one central location.

"Organizations are demanding that their IT teams not only manage, protect, and govern data, but that they also deliver data security insights that help the organization’s overall security posture and recovery readiness. As a result, IT operations teams are being asked to provide more insights to security operations teams at an urgent pace,” said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic.

"It’s the sad truth that too many companies hit by ransomware aren't prepared. With our multi-layered approach to ransomware protection and secure separation of data from customers' own environments, we help Metallic users to further identify threats as early as possible so they can recover quickly, minimizing their data loss risk."

"We know that in the face of the rising threat of cyberattack, data backup and recovery is often an organization’s last line of defense, and a critical part of any end-to-end security strategy. That’s why we partnered with Commvault to provide the most comprehensive set of cloud-based threat detection and response managed services in the form of Data Preserve powered by Metallic," said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President, GM Sectec.

"The introduction of Security IQ, along with Data Preserve powered by Metallic, allows us to further expand our world-class managed security services capabilities and help our customers strengthen their data security posture, risk identification, faster response to threats."

