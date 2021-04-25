Companies raise Rs 14,517 cr via equity issues in Feb

Companies raised Rs 3,658 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in February, lower than Rs 4,933 crore raised through IPOs in January, as per the SEBI bulletin for March 2021.

In January, they had raised Rs 11,517 crore through equity issue in the previous month.

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Indian companies raised funds worth Rs 14,517 crore through equity issue in February, according to SEBI data.

A total of Rs 2,999 crore were raised through equity rights issue during the month under review, up from Rs 81 crore in January.

"During February 2021, there was one rights issue mobilising Rs 2,999 crore compared to one rights issue mobilising Rs 81 crore in January 2021," it said.

An amount of Rs 7,861 crore was raised through private placement of equity (preferential allotment and QIP) during January 2021, against Rs 6,503 crore during January 2021.

During February 2021, there was one public issue of corporate bonds, amounting to Rs 216 crore compared to five public issues of corporate bond, amounting Rs 5,600 crore during January 2021.

