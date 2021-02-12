Competition to file PILs, courts must consider importance: Law Minister

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday appealed courts across the country to consider the gravity of Public Interest litigation (PILs) and entertain those that really cover public welfare.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while moving the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage, he held there is a general tendency among many of people to file PILs after reading newspapers.