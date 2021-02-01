Cong confusing people, India will get world-class roads: Gadkari

"It will help realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India). The Budget will take the country further on the development path. India will get world-class roads within the next five years," said Gadkari, one of the senior-most ministers in the Modi government.

In an exclusive interview to IANS at his residence, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected the Opposition's allegation of the Budget being a populist document released with the elections in mind. On a question about announcing a largesse of funds for road projects in election-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, he said: "The finance minister may have named four states, but we are working for every state. Our ministry is working on projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Delhi, between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh, Rs two lakh crore in Bihar, Rs 60,000 crore in Kashmir and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Karnataka. We are not doing injustice to any state. Our goal is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."