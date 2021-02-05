Cong seeks judicial inquiry in Jan 26 violence

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Congress leader Anand Sharma while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Presidents' address on Friday in the Rajya Sabha said it was a black day when farm laws were passed as the House was not in order. He demanded a judicial inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the January 26 violence.

"The way the farm ordinances were brought in during the pandemic was not normal, what was the hurry, why it was not sent to the select committee...it was black day when the farm laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha," Sharma said.

He alleged that "there was a conspiracy in the January 26 incident. I condemn it but there should be judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court as how few tractors reached the Red Fort who allowed them in."

"No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated. We express sympathies for the police personnel and officers who got injured during the January 26 violence."

The Congress leader urged the government to shun arrogance and withdraw the farm laws immediately.

"We will support the Prime Minister and government in the interest of the country but we will challenge any decision which is against the democratic values of the country " Sharma said.

He said that the farmers are forced to fight for their rights and to get justice and the government is responsible for the situation that has arisen.

Sharma also mentioned the contribution of the Congress government in the country's development.

--IANS

miz/dpb