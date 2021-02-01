Congress terms Budget as anti-farmer

In a tweet on Monday soon after the Budget presentation, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said, "BJP Govt reading laundry list of hollow reforms in agri sector is case of failed student reading his/her forged report card; Budget failed to increase MSP, no increase in meagre allocation under KisanSammanYojna, no loan waiver-Farmer continues to get stabbed by Kisan Virodhi BJP.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised the Centre for failing to address the farm issues and termed the Union Budget as 'Kisan Vidrohi'.

"One Nation-One Ration Card remains a catchy slogan with sketchy future as Budget fails to provide 'Ration' to migrant labourers impacted by pandemic-There should have been announcement for direct cash transfer with employment support package-as usual BJP Govt left labour stranded."

He further tweeted: "As FM sets a target of Rs1.5LacCr + from disinvestment-Budget'20 Govt set a target of raising Rs 2.10 Lac Cr from disinvestment but only achieved Rs 1949 9Cr-Rather than fixing unachievable targets and auctioning all PSUs-Govt should focus on preserving & strengthening profitable PSUs," he said.

Ahead of the Budget, the Congress sought repeal of the farm laws and more expenditure.

Rahul Gandhi had said, "Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment, and Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders."

