Construction of 6th N-power plant in Kudankulam begins

Chennai: Russia's integrated nuclear power player Rosatom on Tuesday said the first pouring of concrete for building the sixth 1,000 MW atomic power plant at Kudankulam has begun.

In a statement, Rosatom said the main construction period of the sixth unit was officially launched on Monday through the first concreting in the foundation slab of the reactor building.



India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

In June 2021, the first concrete was laid at the power unit No 5.

The power units of the second stage are being constructed, and the works are underway at Unit 3 to prepare for installation of the reactor pressure vessel.

The equipment required for the top-priority installation at units 5 and 6 is being supplied now and the construction process is being supported by the working documentation, Rosatom added.