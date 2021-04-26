Convert challenges of Covid aftermath into opportunities: Mazumdar Shaw

She was speaking as the chief guest during the 9th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA Batch 2019-21, One-Year MBA - GSCM and DEM Batch 2020 held virtually recently.

Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Convert the challenges of the aftermath of Covid-19 into opportunities, said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairman of Biocon Ltd while addressing the students of IIM Udaipur.

Addressing the graduating students on 'Reimagining Our Future', Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, said, "Covid-19 is not the first pandemic that humanity has faced. We need to reimagine our future with hope and purpose as every adversity creates unprecedented opportunities.

"Technology backed startups are mushrooming everywhere and businesses are pivoting, presenting opportunities for every single sector. The country needs students like you to convert the challenges of the aftermath of Covid-19 into opportunities. As leaders of tomorrow, I congratulate all of you and urge you to pursue your path with a sense of purpose."

A total of 317 students graduated in the convocation of IIMU's Two-Year MBA batch 2019-21, One-Year MBA GSCM and DEM, batch 2020-21.

In his welcome address, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, said, "IIMU challenges its students to expand their knowledge and intellectual horizon so they transform and impact the society at large. The convocation is a landmark event for all of the graduating students. Our students received offers from the most sought-after roles from prominent firms in India and abroad irrespective of conditions.

"IIMU started its journey with a clear vision in place which includes the commitment to thought-leadership and high-quality research and developing managers prepared to be tomorrow's leaders. The ambition to become a globally recognized management institute by 2030 has consciously created a culture that values collegiality and accessibility. I congratulate all the graduating students."

In his concluding address, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It was a very challenging time for the IIMU community last year. The graduating batch will remain a special batch for IIM Udaipur for their contribution and efforts. Management is the noblest of professions if practiced well. No other occupation offers as many ways to help others learn and grow. I request the graduating class to understand this gift that you have received and strive to be an exemplary leader."

