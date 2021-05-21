Cornitos ventures into the economical pricing segment

The economically priced products include Nachos Crisps, Coated Green Peas, Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Almonds, and Roasted Cashews. With this new pricing, the brand aims to reach out to the masses, connect with new customers and offer them value for money, said a company statement.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos, said: "It is the first time that we are offering our best selling premium products - Nachos, Nuts, and Seeds at economical pricing. We aim to connect with the new customers, expand business in new cities and offer value for money to the consumers through the economical range."

The economical range focuses on targeting new customers for the brand as well as expanding the business in Tier II and Tier III cities. The premium products can now be enjoyed at reasonable and cost-effective prices by the consumer in these cities.

The brand will be appointing new distribution partners in each city. The products will be available at mom-and-pop stores and local grocery stores.

