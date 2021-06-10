Counterfeiting incidents surge during 2018-2020: ASPA

New Delhi: Counterfeiting incidents have surged in the country and during January 2018-December 2020, there have been a 20 per cent rise in such incidents, according to a report by Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA).

The latest edition of its report 'The State of Counterfeiting in India - 2021', noted that in 2020 the reported incidents increased by 17 per cent as compared to 2019.

The aim is to create awareness amongst industry stakeholders in the fight against fake products.

While counterfeiting is a global menace and no economy in the world has remained unaffected by this menace, the latest trends are alarming for the lives of citizens and Indian economy, it said.

It has been observed that criminals are taking advantage of the high demand for medicines, health supplements, safety products, hygiene products and other essentials created due to the Covid crisis and contaminating the market by selling fake and sub-standard products threatening the lives of our paramedical professionals, security volunteers, patients and society at large, the report said.

As per the report, the increasing incidents of frauds such as diversion, counterfeiting and black marketing of medicines and others essential items are adding challenges to our healthcare system. Just last month, a number of cases were reported of counterfeit Covid-19 medication, it said.

