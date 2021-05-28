  1. Sify.com
  4. Covid-19: Indian Bank appoints 102 on compassionate grounds

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 28th, 2021, 18:20:54hrs
Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The government-owned Indian Bank has appointed over 100 family members of employees who had succumbed to Covid-19, on compassionate grounds, a top bank official said on Friday,

Addressing reporters, Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chundru said the bank had unfortunately lost 114 employees to Covid-19, most of them during the pandemic's second wave.

Chundru said 102 persons - family members of employees who had died due to Covid-19 - have been appointed on compassionate basis.

