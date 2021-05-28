Covid-19: Indian Bank appoints 102 on compassionate grounds

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The government-owned Indian Bank has appointed over 100 family members of employees who had succumbed to Covid-19, on compassionate grounds, a top bank official said on Friday,
Addressing reporters, Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chundru said the bank had unfortunately lost 114 employees to Covid-19, most of them during the pandemic's second wave.
Chundru said 102 persons - family members of employees who had died due to Covid-19 - have been appointed on compassionate basis.
--IANS
vj/vd