Covid Casualty: India's FY21 GDP to down 7.3%

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Covid-19-induced volatility heavily dented India's economy last fiscal as its growth rate plunged (-) 7.3 per cent from a rise of 4 per cent in 2019-20.
On a sequential basis, however, India's economy grew during the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2021 by 1.6 per cent.
The data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in year 2020-21 attained a level of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, as against the 'First Revised Estimate' of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.69 lakh crore.
"'GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q4' of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 38.96 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.33 lakh crore in Q4 of 2019-20, showing a growth of 1.6 per cent," according to the GDP estimates released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
