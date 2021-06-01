Covid slows India's May manufacturing growth: PMI

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector growth slowed down considerably in May, as the second wave of Covid-19 impacted demand and order flow.

The PMI ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month.

Accordingly, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched up to 50.8 (index reading) in May same as 55.5 in April.