Create task force to look into issues in new IT portal: FinMin to ICAI

In line with the directive, the ICAI has constituted a team to analyse the issues, it said in a statement.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Union Finance Ministry has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to constitute a seven-member task force to look into the technical issues facing the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday organised a meeting to review the glitches and issues related to the new I-T e-filing portal. The new portal has been facing issues ever since its launch on June 7.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and was attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, and CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra among others.

"We believe this process will be almost complete in a phased manner and the problems will be resolved on a daily basis. For tax audit report, which is awaited by CAs, utility shall be available by the first week of July," the ICAI statement said.

During the meeting, ICAI was asked to provide its continuous support and inputs to the CBDT and Infosys for resolving the issues as early as possible.

The Finance Minister exhorted Infosys, the service provider, to work on the tax portal to make it more humane and user-friendly and expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders in the new portal, which was expected to provide a seamless experience to the taxpayers, said a statement by the Finance Ministry.

Sitharaman also asked Infosys to address all the issues without further loss of time, improve its services, and redress the grievances on priority as they impact the taxpayers adversely.

