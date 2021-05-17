Credit Suisse extends Rs 7.5 cr aid to hospitals in India

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) As India continues to face the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Credit Suisse has recently committed an additional Rs 7.5 crore ($1 million) in aid to Concern India Foundation and GiveIndia, to provide financial assistance to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore.

The financial aid is to be utilized to procure critical medical supplies, as well as oxygen and ICU equipment for the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Credit Suisse has also launched a fundraising appeal among its staff to raise money for GiveIndia's India Covid Response Fund, which will then be matched by the bank through a separate donation. The campaign has already raised more than Rs 2.8 crore ($370,000) of additional support so far.

The bank continues to prioritize the health and wellbeing of its staff with ongoing measures that include paid family leave, 24x7 helplines and wellness coaching to ensure that employees are well supported.

Mickey Doshi, CEO India, Credit Suisse, said, "We are deeply concerned and anguished by the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The aid to Concern India and GiveIndia should help in procuring critical medical supplies and equipment for hospitals. This support is our small effort, alongside the notable endeavours of the rest of India Inc as well as the Indian government, towards ensuring that our healthcare ecosystem gets all the help it possibly can during this unprecedented crisis."

Credit Suisse has been united in its support towards the battle against Covid-19 in India. These initiatives follow the bank's earlier Rs 4.5 crore ($600,000) grant to Concern India Foundation and United Way Mumbai in April 2020, for the procurement of essential equipment at seven hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.

--IANS

