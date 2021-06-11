Crisil assigns 'highest' corporate governance rating to Bharti Airtel

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday said that Crisil has assigned 'CRISIL GVC Level 1' grading to the company, which is the 'highest' level in terms of corporate governance practices.

"We are pleased to inform you that CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL GVC Level 1' grading to the Company. The grading indicates that corporate governance practices and value creation at the Company for all its stakeholders are at the 'Highest' level," the company said in a regulatory filing.