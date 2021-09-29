CSB Bank employees to stage 3-day strike from Wednesday

Chennai: Demanding wage revision and halting anti-labour policy, employees of the Kerala-based CSB Bank will stage a three-day strike from Wednesday, said a top leader of the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).

"The CSB Bank had told its unions that it would implement the wage agreement concluded between Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the unions. But it did not give its consent to IBA to negotiate with unions on its behalf.