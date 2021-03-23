Curtailed banking services during March 27-April 4

All banks will stay closed for three consecutive days from March 27 (4th Saturday), March 28 (Sunday) and March 29 (Holi).

New Delhi: Banking consumers may face difficulties in getting services from March 27 to April 4 as all banks in the country will largely stay closed or offer curtailed services as the institutions switch to the new financial year.

Further, customer-facing services at bank branches will remain closed on March 31 and April 1 as banks close their books for FY21. April 2 would be a holiday on account of Good Friday and being a Sunday, services will be shut on April 4.

Thereby, seven out of the nine days till April 4 (Sunday) will witness no customer related activities including withdrawal and deposits at bank branches.

However, customers do not have to worry as ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services would be available during the period.

