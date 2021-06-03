CWC reaches out to youngest member of family that lost eight members

CWC member, Lucknow, Sangeeta Sharma said, "We will help the family avail benefits of government schemes. Since Ananya's father died of Covid, she will be provided monetary help as announced by the government. We will also try to get funds for the education of Nirankar's son Abhishek through a central scheme."

Lucknow, June 3 (IANS) Almost 17 days after a family in Imalia village lost eight family members -- seven to Covid -- the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has decided to extend help to two-and-a-half-year-old Ananya, who lost her father Satya Prakash Yadav.

At the peak of second wave of Covid pandemic in April end, the Yadav family lost eight members in less than a fortnight.

The victims included Ruprani (82), Mithilesh Kumari (54), Kamla Devi (80), Nirankar (48), Vinod Kumar (60), Vijay Kumar (58), Shail Kumari (52), and Satya Prakash (34).

Kamla Devi's son Omkar Yadav said, "In the fourth week of April, three members of my family, including my mother, died on the same day. Even after three deaths, no government team visited us for RT-PCR test. Five more family members succumbed within the next 10 days. I have lost my four brothers and have to shoulder huge responsibilities. I have to take care of my sisters-in-law and their children."

Omkar is a Group C employee in the railways in Alambagh.

Omkar said that his elder brother Vijay and younger sibling Nirankar were farmers, while Vinod was a retired Group D employee in the railway.

Satya Prakash was a Group D employee in wagon department of Northern Railway and is survived by daughter Ananya and wife Poonam.

