Daalchini to power smart snacking across 90 pantries at Reliance Jamnagar

At the world's largest manufacturing site spreading over 20,000 acres, Daalchini will now offer an array of products from cafe-packed savouries to ready-to-eat and premium proprietary products, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi: India's first 24/7 snacking destination Daalchini on Wednesday said it will convert 90 manned pantries at Reliance Industries Jamnagar into contactless and digitally-enabled kiosks.

"Launching Daalchini at RIL Jamnagar is a project of immense importance for us and proves the significance of smart technology-led innovation because of which Reliance has opted to make this massive shifts across its pantries," said Prerna Kalra and Vidya Bhushan, Co-founders, Daalchini.

"We have been preparing for months to launch this project and make it a role-model for other manufacturing setups to follow in the near future," they added.

Daalchini's IoT-enabled 'phygital' (physical+digital) vending machines with value-added features and capabilities have been the natural choice over its nearest competitors as they offer near-zero human intervention with state-of-art smart vending machines.

COVID-19 has made the organizations and facility heads think differently and adapt to new innovative ways to provide F&B services to employees, which is more safe and hygienic.

RIL Jamnagar also risen to this challenge and converted its pantries to 100 per cent cashless, app-based and contactless way through Daalchini's smart technology.

"Daalchini's vending machines offer a safe, contactless approach to office meals that are not just tasty but also healthy. Banking on its tech-led value proposition, Daalchini is able to adapt its menu based on early sales trends, thereby predicting and driving impulse purchasing," the company said.

