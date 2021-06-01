Daimler India offers financial support for its dealers

According to DICV, the support package focussed on financial and medical for the dealer's workforce are for the business sustainability of its dealers.

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Salary support, group insurance for Covid-19, credit period for vehicles in stock are some of the support packages Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) offer for its dealers.

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs.2 lakh Covid-19 Group insurance, 20 days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support.

The company is also extending aid to frontline employees with Rs.1 lakh Covid-19 medical insurance, free vaccinations, and gift coupons for technicians.

"DICV is committed to looking after the BharatBenz community; We take care of our customers, partners and employees with practical, effective support. This package has been specifically created for our dealer partners to address the two most critical needs of the hour - financial and medical assistance," Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing, Sales, and Customer Services said.

--IANS

vj/in