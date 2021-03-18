Dalmia Bharat Sugar launches packaged sugar

In the initial phase of the transition from B2B to B2C segment, DBSIL plans to launch Sulphur Free White Crystal Sugar & Natural Brown Sugar in branded packets & sachets across markets including Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Bihar and West Bengal.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) With a vision to expand its reach to the consumers, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. (DBSIL) on Thursday announced the launch of its packaged sugar under the brand name "Dalmia Utsav".

The products will also be available on top E-Commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket & Flipkart, and in offline stores. Going forward, the company plans to have a PAN India presence and introduce new sugar variants such as Icing Sugar along with other core FMCG products.

The production of Sulphur Free White Crystal Sugar & Natural Brown Sugar is being done at the Nigohi Unit of DBSIL in Uttar Pradesh. The company plans to produce and dispatch the projected quantity of approx. 250- 300 tonnes of sugar till March'21.

To support production, the unit has set up Ion Exchange Facility for better quality/sulphur free sugar grain. The company has also commissioned a state-of-the-art integrated production line for branded/specialized sugar.

Speaking on the launch, B.B. Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited said, "We are extremely excited at the launch of 'Dalmia Utsav' which signifies "Celebrating Purity". We aim to provide high-quality sugar to consumers by using a world-class and eco-friendly production process in line with Dalmia Bharat Group's commitment towards Quality and Sustainability. With this launch, our mission is to achieve sustainable sugar production, creating value for farmers, consumers, and business partners."

This transition will accelerate the company's evolution from commodity to brand space, transforming the DNA of the business that would in turn enhance value for all the stakeholders, a company statement said. Through this move, DBSIL will drive the growing awareness, easier access, and changing lifestyles of the consumers, it added.

