Danfoss India to set up oxygen plant in TN hospital

According to Danfoss India, it is working with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a 250 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen plant that will support over 50 oxygen beds at a government district hospital near its campus near here.

"The plant is expected to be delivered in six weeks and commissioned thereafter in two to three weeks," it said.

The company is also working on an industry taskforce along with the Tamil Nadu government to procure oxygen cylinders.

Upon procurement, these cylinders will be distributed by the government across hospitals in Tamil Nadu to aid the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Danfoss India President, Ravichandran Purushothaman recently handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, as its contribution to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in aid of the Government's fight against Covid-19.

Danfoss global has also been supporting India's Covid fight by working with organisations such as Indo-Danish Chamber of Commerce (IDCC) and the Danish embassy.

Till date, multiple consignments of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, masks, and other materials have been sent from Denmark, facilitated by IDCC.

Danfoss Global has till now contributed 100,000 Danish kroner towards the procurement and delivery of these essential materials to support India's healthcare infrastructure, Danfoss India said.

--IANS

vj/vd