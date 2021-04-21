DCB Bank acquires 9% equity stake in Techfino Capital

Techfino is a Bengaluru-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) which provides customised consumer loans in education and healthcare sectors through its modern technology platform. It is present in key metros and tier-II cities across India.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Private sector lender DCB Bank Ltd on Wednesday said that it has acquired a minority equity stake of around 9 per cent in Techfino Capital Private Ltd (TCPL).

Narendranath Mishra, Head Agri and Inclusive Banking, DCB Bank, said: "DCB Bank & TCPL are delighted to be associated in this manner. We value each other's experience and expertise to build a granular loan portfolio with patience and nuance. DCB Bank and Techfino complement each other's strengths, and this is an opportunity for both organisations to grow the customer franchise."

Noting that the association with DCB Bank is an important milestone, Jayaprakash Patra, Co-Founder Director, Techfino Capital Private Ltd, said that it shall help in the growth of the business as TCPL goes about providing financing solution to its customers.

"Together, we aim to create a win-win ecosystem, offering our customers a bouquet of customised financial solutions using TCPL's robust technology platform," Patra said.

